“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

Jakob is about one and a half years old and very alert. The male dog is not fully able to walk due to an infection he probably had as a puppy. He needs a trolley to support his hind legs when walking. Jakob is very outgoing and gets on well with children, other dogs and other animals. He even counts cats among his friends. He loves playing outside with his dog buddies and whizzing around in his wheelchair. Phone: 0 664/18 79 687