Warning to the Western heads of government

Vyacheslav Volodin, the Russian speaker of the lower house of parliament and a close ally of Putin, sent a warning to the West. Ukraine is dragging the USA and Europe into a major war, said Volodin. The heads of state and government of the West must ensure that a major global catastrophe is prevented. Various politicians close to Putin and the President himself have repeatedly warned the West not to cross the red lines of the government in Moscow by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Directly or indirectly, Russia's nuclear arsenal has also been repeatedly threatened.