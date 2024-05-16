Vorteilswelt
Gorgeous!

Anya Taylor-Joy: Glamorous appearance in Cannes

Nachrichten
16.05.2024 08:04

Anya Taylor-Joy brought Hollywood glamor to Cannes on Wednesday evening. The 28-year-old presented her new film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" together with Chris Hemsworth at the Croisette - and made a wonderful appearance in a dream look.

In a glittering, nude-colored dream dress by Dior, Anya Taylor-Joy posed in Cannes for the photographers, who were only too happy to press the shutter button. Because the look was simply enchanting.

Hollywood glamor
The off-the-shoulder designer dress with a wide flared skirt made the 28-year-old look almost elfin. An eye-catching diamond necklace and matching earrings made the look perfect. Taylor-Joy wore her blonde mane in an elaborate updo.

Anya Taylor-Joy came to Cannes in a gorgeous dress by Dior. (Bild: APA/AFP/Valery HACHE)
Anya Taylor-Joy came to Cannes in a gorgeous dress by Dior.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Valery HACHE)
The 28-year-old was the most popular photo subject of the evening. (Bild: APA/AFP/Sameer Al-Doumy)
The 28-year-old was the most popular photo subject of the evening.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Sameer Al-Doumy)

Hemsworth came with his wife
But the pretty actress was not the only eye-catcher on the red carpet. Chris Hemsworth, who wore a white jacket with black suit trousers and left his white shirt casually open, had brought his wife Elsa Pataky with him.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth presented their film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" in Cannes. (Bild: APA/AFP/Sameer Al-Doumy)
Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth presented their film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" in Cannes.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Sameer Al-Doumy)

And the 47-year-old also looked fantastic. For her appearance alongside her husband, Pataky opted for a black dress with a deep V-neckline and long train, which she wore with delicate diamond jewelry. No wonder Hemsworth didn't want to leave his beautiful wife out.

Chris Hemsworth brought his wife Elsa Pataky with him. (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Chris Hemsworth brought his wife Elsa Pataky with him.
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

In "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga", the prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road" by director George Miller, Taylor-Joy can be seen in the leading role of the young Furiosa, who was previously played by Charlize Theron. Chris Hemsworth, on the other hand, plays the villain Dementus - with a thick beard and prosthetic nose.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
