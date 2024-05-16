Gorgeous!
Anya Taylor-Joy: Glamorous appearance in Cannes
Anya Taylor-Joy brought Hollywood glamor to Cannes on Wednesday evening. The 28-year-old presented her new film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" together with Chris Hemsworth at the Croisette - and made a wonderful appearance in a dream look.
In a glittering, nude-colored dream dress by Dior, Anya Taylor-Joy posed in Cannes for the photographers, who were only too happy to press the shutter button. Because the look was simply enchanting.
Hollywood glamor
The off-the-shoulder designer dress with a wide flared skirt made the 28-year-old look almost elfin. An eye-catching diamond necklace and matching earrings made the look perfect. Taylor-Joy wore her blonde mane in an elaborate updo.
Hemsworth came with his wife
But the pretty actress was not the only eye-catcher on the red carpet. Chris Hemsworth, who wore a white jacket with black suit trousers and left his white shirt casually open, had brought his wife Elsa Pataky with him.
And the 47-year-old also looked fantastic. For her appearance alongside her husband, Pataky opted for a black dress with a deep V-neckline and long train, which she wore with delicate diamond jewelry. No wonder Hemsworth didn't want to leave his beautiful wife out.
In "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga", the prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road" by director George Miller, Taylor-Joy can be seen in the leading role of the young Furiosa, who was previously played by Charlize Theron. Chris Hemsworth, on the other hand, plays the villain Dementus - with a thick beard and prosthetic nose.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
