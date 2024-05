This T-shirt is designed to save children’s lives

"We are both volunteer firefighters and witnessed the drowning of a four-year-old girl in our area of operation" - Christopher Brummayer (29) told the "Krone" newspaper last summer. This tragic accident was the reason why he and his business partner Melissa Leibetseder, both from Feldkirchen an der Donau, invented a T-shirt designed to save children's lives - after several years of development, the product is now ready.