Trial in Eisenstadt
When a ring on your finger won’t stop talking
A paranoid schizophrenic strangled a judge at Oberwart District Court, attacked the door of the parish with his machete and also threatened police officers with this weapon.
When the now 33-year-old was 18, doctors diagnosed him with paranoid schizophrenia. Only now, in custody, did the early retiree begin to accept the illness. He was not surprised that his father took over the adult representation and gave him his 1,600 euros in small monthly installments. At some point, the gambling addiction and excessive cannabis consumption could no longer be financed. And: he stopped taking the medication that kept him under control on his own authority.
The leap for the throat
Because the responsible guardianship judge had not answered his emails, the man went to see him on January 2nd at the consultation hours at Oberwart District Court and demanded more money. Mr. Rat politely denied, whereupon the defendant jumped down his throat and squeezed. They tumbled to the floor, and a kick later the sentence was uttered: "And I'll go rent-free too, otherwise I'll kill you." Because the judge had briefly replied "you'll get everything anyway", the attacker let go of him and made his way home, satisfied.
When he arrived, the police were already waiting. Once again, he was transferred to a hospital in accordance with the Hospitalization Act, where he was given the necessary medication. The decision to send the 33-year-old home after just two days instead of sending him to custody was probably not the best one.
"Curse the church!"
Because on January 7, the ring on his finger, which he always liked to talk to, spoke to him. It told him to curse the church. So the man grabbed his 55-cm-long machete and started hacking at the door of the parish. He insulted the police officers (almost beyond recognition) with "HuXenkindeX" and threatened to "knock them out" with his weapon.
Before the court of lay assessors, the accused said that "psychotic episodes" were responsible for his actions. And that he could no longer tolerate the depot injections due to the side effects - fatigue and lethargy.
The defence lawyer immediately lodged an appeal against the sentence of 12 months' imprisonment, four of which were unconditional, and committal to a forensic therapy center.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
