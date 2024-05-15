When a ring on your finger won’t stop talking

The leap for the throat

Because the responsible guardianship judge had not answered his emails, the man went to see him on January 2nd at the consultation hours at Oberwart District Court and demanded more money. Mr. Rat politely denied, whereupon the defendant jumped down his throat and squeezed. They tumbled to the floor, and a kick later the sentence was uttered: "And I'll go rent-free too, otherwise I'll kill you." Because the judge had briefly replied "you'll get everything anyway", the attacker let go of him and made his way home, satisfied.