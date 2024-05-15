EU report: Austria has two major construction sites

Annual inflation is expected to fall faster than originally assumed: In the countries with the common euro currency, for example, it is expected to fall further to 2.5 percent in 2024 and to 2.1 percent in 2025, while inflation in the EU is expected to fall from 2.7 percent this year to 2.2 percent next year. At 3.6 percent this year and 2.8 percent in 2025, the Austrian figure is still above average.