“Awesome! Can’t get the smile off my face!”

"You can hardly top that!"

"I've been a coach for 30 years and have experienced crazy games. From 6:4 onwards, I thought about taking the goalkeeper out. There was such euphoria, we were flying on a cloud. To make up five goals against Canada in the final period, you can hardly beat that," said team boss Roger Bader after the memorable evening in front of 14,700 spectators in the O2 Arena.