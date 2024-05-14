A "Miracle On Ice"
“Awesome! Can’t get the smile off my face!”
"After the second period, nobody in the world believed in us anymore. Crazy, I can't get the smile off my face. Awesome!" Like Dominic Zwerger, 99.9 percent of ice hockey fans and experts around the world probably felt the same way before Austria overcame a 1:6 deficit against record world champions Canada to tie the game 6:6 after 60 minutes!
"After two thirds, it was hard to believe in it - actually impossible," confirms NHL export Marco Rossi. But "all of a sudden we started scoring goals, at 6:3, 6:4 the belief came. Of course, we then also had luck on our side. We'll never forget this game," said the striker, who scored with 49 seconds left to send Austria into extra time.
Austria had never scored more than two goals against the record-breaking world champions in a competitive game, but on Tuesday the Canadians, who had traveled with many NHL stars, broke all dams in the final.
A comeback that will go down in ice hockey history
After Benjamin Nissner made it 1:2 (11th), Benjamin Baumgartner (44th), Peter Schneider (45th, 56th), Zwerger (51st) and Rossi (60th) ensured a comeback that will go down in Austrian ice hockey history. This was the second time in history that Austria had earned a point against Canada after a 2-2 draw in Prague in 2004.
"You can hardly top that!"
"I've been a coach for 30 years and have experienced crazy games. From 6:4 onwards, I thought about taking the goalkeeper out. There was such euphoria, we were flying on a cloud. To make up five goals against Canada in the final period, you can hardly beat that," said team boss Roger Bader after the memorable evening in front of 14,700 spectators in the O2 Arena.
"Austria doesn't normally get points against Canada and then against Finland and the Czech Republic. But when we get points in a game, they are bonus points that can help us on our way to the big goal of staying in the league. The extra point can still be very valuable," said Bader.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.