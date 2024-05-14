For Georgina too?
Ronaldo reveals curious “relaxation trick”
Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his special lifestyle, which he still uses to keep fit for professional soccer at the age of 39. Now the Portuguese has once again provided an insight into his daily routine, revealing a special "trick" that takes effect from around 10 p.m. every day.
Ronaldo has scored 42 goals in 41 games this season for his Saudi club Al-Nassr. To ensure that the Portuguese footballer can continue to perform like this at the proud age of 39, he has committed himself to a meticulous lifestyle.
He has now revealed a new detail. "One important thing is that I don't talk after ten or eleven in the evening. Not even on the phone. I don't like talking at night either, because of my brain. So don't call me after ten o'clock," emphasizes the Portuguese in an interview with a company magazine.
Right foot first
Does this also apply to his beloved Georgina? The Portuguese man won't say. However, he has often emphasized how certain rituals determine his daily routine: "As a footballer, you need total dedication. It's not just the two hours of training. I live for what I am, for my soccer career. But of course I also love spending time with my family, going to the movies or out to dinner. Every athlete has their own idiosyncrasies."
The next sporting highlight for the 39-year-old is the European Championships in Germany. He hopes to be crowned "King of Europe" once again with his fellow countrymen. A certain ritual will also come into play. Ronaldo is meticulous about always stepping onto the pitch with his right foot first.
