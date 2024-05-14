Apple and Google against unwanted tracking

Platform-independent

Apple has introduced some protective measures to prevent stalking by AirTags. For example, foreign AirTags that are in the vicinity of another person for a while emit a warning tone. In addition, potential victims of stalking receive information on the iPhone about how they can deactivate the strange AirTag in their vicinity. Anti-tracking protection for Android devices already works in a similar way - but only if everyone involved is using a smartphone on the same platform.