Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Common standard

Apple and Google against unwanted tracking

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 08:32

Apple and Google have taken concrete steps to prevent the misuse of Bluetooth tracking devices for unwanted tracking of people. A jointly developed industry standard across the Android and iOS mobile platforms was integrated into the iPhone operating system iOS on Monday with the update to version iOS 17.5, as Apple announced in Cupertino.

comment0 Kommentare

Google will introduce it in Android devices from version 6.0+. The industry standard is also supported by other relevant manufacturers such as Chipolo, eufy, Jio, Motorola and Pebblebee.

AirTags from Apple or other Bluetooth trackers are actually used in everyday life to find lost or stolen items. They can be attached to a key ring, suitcase or bicycle, for example, to locate them if they are lost. Recently, however, there have been repeated incidents in which the trackers have been used to spy on people against their will.

Platform-independent
Apple has introduced some protective measures to prevent stalking by AirTags. For example, foreign AirTags that are in the vicinity of another person for a while emit a warning tone. In addition, potential victims of stalking receive information on the iPhone about how they can deactivate the strange AirTag in their vicinity. Anti-tracking protection for Android devices already works in a similar way - but only if everyone involved is using a smartphone on the same platform.

This is now changing. With the new function, users of an iPhone or Android smartphone will receive a warning on their device if an unknown Bluetooth tracking device is detected moving with them - regardless of the platform the device is paired with.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf