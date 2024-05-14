Common standard
Apple and Google against unwanted tracking
Apple and Google have taken concrete steps to prevent the misuse of Bluetooth tracking devices for unwanted tracking of people. A jointly developed industry standard across the Android and iOS mobile platforms was integrated into the iPhone operating system iOS on Monday with the update to version iOS 17.5, as Apple announced in Cupertino.
Google will introduce it in Android devices from version 6.0+. The industry standard is also supported by other relevant manufacturers such as Chipolo, eufy, Jio, Motorola and Pebblebee.
AirTags from Apple or other Bluetooth trackers are actually used in everyday life to find lost or stolen items. They can be attached to a key ring, suitcase or bicycle, for example, to locate them if they are lost. Recently, however, there have been repeated incidents in which the trackers have been used to spy on people against their will.
Platform-independent
Apple has introduced some protective measures to prevent stalking by AirTags. For example, foreign AirTags that are in the vicinity of another person for a while emit a warning tone. In addition, potential victims of stalking receive information on the iPhone about how they can deactivate the strange AirTag in their vicinity. Anti-tracking protection for Android devices already works in a similar way - but only if everyone involved is using a smartphone on the same platform.
This is now changing. With the new function, users of an iPhone or Android smartphone will receive a warning on their device if an unknown Bluetooth tracking device is detected moving with them - regardless of the platform the device is paired with.
