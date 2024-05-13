Whitsun: traffic jams and police checks

Traffic offenders in the sights

But it's not just for road users that the traffic around Whitsun means additional stress; as every year, the local police will also be on the roads more often in the interests of general safety. On the one hand, the increased travel traffic naturally results in more accidents. On the other hand, law enforcement officers will once again be keeping a closer eye on traffic offenders. Drunk and drugged drivers as well as speeders and motorcyclists will be targeted in special campaigns.