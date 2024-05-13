Vorteilswelt
"Hot" weekend

Whitsun: traffic jams and police checks

Nachrichten
13.05.2024 06:00

The past long weekend has already cost road users a lot of nerves - and at Whitsun, travelers will probably have to be even more patient.

The nerves of thousands of drivers were put to the test on Sunday as they returned from their short vacation: On the permanent roadworks on the southern highway between Krumpendorf and Klagenfurt alone, drivers heading towards Vienna had to put up with delays of up to 45 minutes - including numerous visitors to the biker festival in Lignano. And according to the traffic clubs, the roadworks on the Carinthian freeways are also expected to cause kilometers of traffic jams over the coming Whitsun weekend.

This is because there are not only traffic jams on the "South" at Klagenfurt, but also at Velden, Villach and Wolfsberg. And as usual, travelers will also have to plan for longer waiting times on the Tauern freeway - at the tunnel construction site between Golling and Werfen (Salzburg) and at the block clearance in front of a total of five tunnels. Added to this is the mega construction site in Liesertal.

Traffic offenders in the sights
But it's not just for road users that the traffic around Whitsun means additional stress; as every year, the local police will also be on the roads more often in the interests of general safety. On the one hand, the increased travel traffic naturally results in more accidents. On the other hand, law enforcement officers will once again be keeping a closer eye on traffic offenders. Drunk and drugged drivers as well as speeders and motorcyclists will be targeted in special campaigns.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Klaus Loibnegger
Klaus Loibnegger
