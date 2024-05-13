The prognosis is not good in League Two either

If the Messestädter do not get a license, it is clear who will be relegated. Bregenz would stay up. If Dornbirn gets the license to play (and Leoben too), the Ländle clubs will have it out for themselves. And that could be really bitter for Bregenz, who only picked up five points in the spring - because it is unlikely that Schwarz-Weiß will escape the negative spiral in the remaining rounds.