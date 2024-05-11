400 Sturm-Fams w

4000 fans in attendance
With a win at LASK, the Ilzer team could secure the double one round before the end of the championship! The team from Graz are going into the showdown with a healthy amount of tension. The sporting management is focusing on normality in the title fight, but the fans are in a state of emergency: 4000 will be in Linz on Sunday!
The fourth championship title in the club's history is very close! The calculation for black and white happiness is simple: One win at LASK - and Sturm is through! If it doesn't work out with a three-pointer in Linz, the leaders could still celebrate: with a draw, if Salzburg don't win in Hartberg. And even with a defeat, if the Bulls also come away empty-handed.
Graz are not concerned with such scenarios. "We're focusing on ourselves and want to win on Sunday. A tough game awaits," emphasizes sporting director Andreas Schicker ahead of the big title showdown. Before every season, the Sturm professionals define their internal goals for the season as part of a team-building exercise. A poster of this hangs in the training center, the players see it day in, day out. The sporting "wish list" also hangs prominently on the wall in the head of sport's office. With cup win and championship title on it! They have the trophy, which is currently in the cupboard with the legendary caretaker Simo Maric. Now the plate should also go to the Mur! Then the second double in the club's history would be perfect. But the calm before the storm still prevails
Championship celebrations on Whit Monday
"Imagining what might happen after the game is not our way of thinking. Of course there are thoughts of the big coup in the team, that's completely normal. But I also sense a really good balance," says coach Christian Ilzer. Double chance or not - the sporting management is focusing on normality: Saturday afternoon final training in Graz, followed by a visit to the hotel where the Styrians always stay before games with LASK. There was a conscious decision not to use spangles. "We're keeping the procedures the same and certainly not changing anything now," says Schicker.
Sturm are keeping calm, the fans have long since gone wild and are eagerly awaiting the match. The visitors' sector is full to bursting with 1900 supporters, and a total of around 4000 Sturm fans will be present in Linz.
Our team is in a good mood, it's focused and the necessary looseness is not missing. That's important in order not to tense up. They are in the here and now, not thinking about what could be.
Sturms Sportchef Andreas Schicker
One thing is certain: if the Ilz men are crowned champions on Sunday, there will be no championship plate. This would only be presented at the last home game in a week's time. The big double celebration will then take place on Whit Monday in the city center - the planning for the black party is already underway. Because everyone is convinced that Sturm will not let the 4-point lead over Salzburg be taken away.
