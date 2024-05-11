400 Sturm-Fams w

Graz are not concerned with such scenarios. "We're focusing on ourselves and want to win on Sunday. A tough game awaits," emphasizes sporting director Andreas Schicker ahead of the big title showdown. Before every season, the Sturm professionals define their internal goals for the season as part of a team-building exercise. A poster of this hangs in the training center, the players see it day in, day out. The sporting "wish list" also hangs prominently on the wall in the head of sport's office. With cup win and championship title on it! They have the trophy, which is currently in the cupboard with the legendary caretaker Simo Maric. Now the plate should also go to the Mur! Then the second double in the club's history would be perfect. But the calm before the storm still prevails