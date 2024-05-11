1st National League
Automatically saved draft
In the title race as well as in the relegation battle, the fair is far from over. This was also proven by the 22nd round of the 1st Landesliga.
For Anthering, the late 2:1 home defeat against direct rivals Mühlbach was a setback. Despite a fighting performance, they ultimately lacked luck. Or goal guarantor Dicker, whose season ended prematurely due to injury. "He's a weapon with many qualities," said coach Matthias Neumayr, praising his key player. "He was our insurance policy, but his absence doesn't make our situation any easier." The offense was tailored to him, now they have to rearrange themselves completely. And they need to do so as quickly as possible - there are three important points at stake again next round against bottom of the table Kaprun.
The team from Pinzgau don't seem to have been kissed by luck at the moment either, conceding a late goal as they did last week and losing as a result. "Our team lacks the quality to play cleverly in the final phase, in this league that is punished immediately," analyzed Kaprun coach Achim Sametreiter self-critically. "Absolutely bitter for us." Despite the difficult situation, the team seems to be determined to stay in the league.
Kaprun coach turned down Salzburg league club
As an example of this, the coveted coach turned down an offer from Bramberg in the Salzburg League last Monday. "The gut feeling wasn't right," Sametreiter indicates. In complete contrast to his current task: "I didn't come to Kaprun to get relegated," he says confidently. In this tight constellation, anything is still possible. There is currently a lot of bad luck in the basement of the table, but even more optimism. His rival Neumayr is also surprisingly confident: "The relegation battle will be decided in our heads. We are 100% sure we can do it!" Nobody can lose in this match - a real thriller awaits us! Thomas Schaier
1st Landesliga: Neumarkt - Pfarrwerfen 5:0 (2:0), ATSV Salzburg - Berndorf 1:1 (0:1), Anthering -Mühlbach/Pzg. 0:1 (0:0), Hallwang - Kaprun 2:1 (1:1), Bad Hofgastein - ASV Salzburg 1:3 (0:1), Bergheim - Tamsweg 1:1 (1:1), Altenmarkt - Schwarzach 4:3 (2:3).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.