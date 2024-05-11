Kaprun coach turned down Salzburg league club

As an example of this, the coveted coach turned down an offer from Bramberg in the Salzburg League last Monday. "The gut feeling wasn't right," Sametreiter indicates. In complete contrast to his current task: "I didn't come to Kaprun to get relegated," he says confidently. In this tight constellation, anything is still possible. There is currently a lot of bad luck in the basement of the table, but even more optimism. His rival Neumayr is also surprisingly confident: "The relegation battle will be decided in our heads. We are 100% sure we can do it!" Nobody can lose in this match - a real thriller awaits us! Thomas Schaier