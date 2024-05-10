The Bundesliga is a very personal fairytale!

Via Steyr, Amstetten and Lafnitz he then made his way to GAK. The rest is history. "It's unbelievable that I'll soon be playing in the Bundesliga. If you had told me that five years ago, I would have said you were crazy." Now it's a reality. On Saturday, he and the GAK will play in the Merkur Arena for the first time as champions when Horn come to town. "I hope a lot of fans will be there and it will be a little tune-up for the Bundesliga. I'm looking forward to celebrating with the fans in the curve after the game and realizing what we've achieved in the stadium."