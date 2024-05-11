What do the spectators say?
“She really deserved to win”
Our compatriots are proud of Kaleen's performance at the Song Contest. Her fans think anything is possible in the final. In a poll at the Südbahnhofmarkt in Linz, however, there was also some harsh criticism.
I was overthinking it, I really couldn't enjoy it as much as I wanted to." Kaleen's interview after the final was open, honest and simply likeable. The nervousness of our Song Contest starter from Wels was also clear to see. Her voice wasn't quite as clear, her facial expressions a little tense. "Now the pressure is off, we can go full throttle in the final," says the 29-year-old confidently, looking ahead to this Saturday - the grand final, where her fellow countrymen will see her far ahead.
She really deserves to win. I hope that Kaleen wins.
Margit Höglinger
Bild: © Harald Dostal / 2024
Lots of positive reactions
During our survey in Linz, we found many people who wished Kaleen all the best for the final. "She really deserves to win. I hope she wins," says Margit Höglinger, keeping her fingers crossed.
I like the fact that she has set herself a goal as a young girl and is pursuing it meticulously.
Caren G.
Bild: © Harald Dostal / 2024
And Caren is also impressed by the self-confident young woman. "I like the fact that she has set herself a goal as a young girl and is pursuing it meticulously". She believes our Soncontest starter is capable of finishing in the top 10. And she is not alone in this opinion: The comments on krone.at went into overdrive after Kaleen's performance. "Austria's best song ever", or "Great performance, musically good performance, good song" or "Great Upper Austrian woman. The must brings it" there were many positive opinions.
The semi-final was also watched by a passer-by who had to get up early in the morning. And our ESC starter gained a new fan in the form of twelve-year-old Hanna Stadlinger.
The stage design was cool, I expected more from the dancing, but overall it was a great performance. I hope Kaleen makes it onto the podium.
Hanna Stadlinger
Bild: © Harald Dostal / 2024
"Her outfit was vulgar"
However, one lady at the "Krone" interview at the Südbahnhofmarkt in Linz didn't like Kaleen's show. "I don't like the fact that she's half naked on stage. The music was okay, but her outfit was vulgar," said pensioner Hermine Stenger.
