Old Swede!
Conchita can go full Abba at the Song Contest!
Ten years after her sensational Song Contest victory with "Rise Like a Phoenix", Conchita is back on stage at a Song Contest final. During the final in Malmö, she will perform a tribute to Abba together with the former Swedish Song Contest winners Charlotte Perrelli and Carola. A special honor.
Because it was exactly 50 years ago that Abba became a global sensation with "Waterloo" and gave Sweden its very first victory at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974.
The fact that Conchita is an honorary Swede, so to speak, is a great honour and shows how important she is in the history of the Song Contest.
"Beautiful and significant"
"1974 was the year I was born and ABBA won the Eurovision Song Contest. They are role models that I grew up with and to have the opportunity to be part of their tribute at the Eurovision Grand Final feels very beautiful and meaningful," explained Perrelli, who won the song contest 25 years ago.
The singer Carola won in 1992, bringing the contest to Malmö for the first time.
Another appearance not ruled out
Conchita won the song contest for Austria in 2014. When asked whether she could imagine competing for Austria at Eurovision again ten years after her ESC victory in Copenhagen, ESC queen Conchita was open.
She explained: "With the right song ... maybe I'll change my mind again anyway - but I would have fun."
Singer Kaleen will be competing for Austria in the Song Contest final on Saturday with her song "We Will Rave" in a very skimpy outfit with bib number 26. The bookmakers see her at least in eleventh place.
