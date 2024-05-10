Woman lived behind supermarket sign for a year

Supermarket takes care of belongings

The woman was not charged, but simply banned from entering the property. The victim had shown complete understanding for this measure. However, the woman refused offers of help from the police. She also vacated her rooftop apartment immediately, but had to leave some of her belongings there because she "couldn't take everything with her", as Warren explained. However, the supermarket was in contact with the lady and wanted to help her get her other belongings back.