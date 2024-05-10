Vorteilswelt
With plant &amp; printer

Woman lived behind supermarket sign for a year

Nachrichten
10.05.2024 11:23

A homeless 34-year-old woman has found herself an unusual place to stay in the US state of Michigan: The woman lived on the roof of a supermarket for around a year. Behind the sign of the "Family Flare" chain store is a cavity in which she had made herself at home. She even had a printer and houseplant in her dwelling - before construction workers became aware of the illegal apartment through an extension cable.

comment0 Kommentare

The woman lived unnoticed on the roof of the supermarket in Midland for several months. During this time, she converted the hollow space into a cozy home. She had a small desk in it, had provided floor coverings and had even set up her own pantry.

On April 23, the illegal dwelling was discovered by accident. "(The contractors) had seen an extension cord running from one of the rooftop units to this particular sign that she had been living on," Midland Police Department spokesman Brennon Warren told USA Today. How the woman had regularly gotten to the roof is a mystery to the executive - she had not revealed that.

The woman was discovered in this approximately three-meter-high cavity, which also serves as the supermarket's sign. (Bild: AP)
The woman was discovered in this approximately three-meter-high cavity, which also serves as the supermarket's sign.
(Bild: AP)

Woman understands: "Don't worry, I'm leaving"
The access door is only around 1 by 1.2 meters, "Definitely big enough to get in," Warren explained. After the workers discovered the homeless people's refuge, they alerted the supermarket management, who in turn called the police. When the officers went up to the roof to speak to the woman, "she came right to the door and basically said: 'Don't worry, I'm leaving,'" the spokesman said.

Supermarket takes care of belongings
The woman was not charged, but simply banned from entering the property. The victim had shown complete understanding for this measure. However, the woman refused offers of help from the police. She also vacated her rooftop apartment immediately, but had to leave some of her belongings there because she "couldn't take everything with her", as Warren explained. However, the supermarket was in contact with the lady and wanted to help her get her other belongings back.

"We are proud of our employees who responded to this situation with the utmost compassion and professionalism," the supermarket chain told USA Today. "Ensuring that adequate safe and affordable housing is available continues to be a widespread problem nationwide that our community must work together to solve," the company said.

Police spokesperson wishes affected person "the best"
The case has also left a lasting impression on the police spokesperson. "In my ten-year career here in Midland, I've never experienced a situation like this," said Warren. "You would never think something like this would happen, but I wish her the best."

