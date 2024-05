13 tons of lithium-ion batteries disposed of

Research projects called for

The answers to the inquiries submitted to the "Krone" show that almost 13 tons of lithium batteries were handed in at the local waste collection centers alone last year. A further 358 tons of portable batteries were also handed in. But what happens to this large amount of waste? According to the provincial councillors, the collected batteries were handed over to the company Saubermacher for recycling. In addition, the province is funding research projects on the recycling of used batteries.