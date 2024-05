How Arab princes are reaching for the gaming world

The de facto Saudi ruler, who is said to have ordered the particularly brutal murder of regime critic and journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in 2018, has plans for glittering desert cities and dreams of making Saudi Arabia the hub of the world when it comes to video games. He paid more than a billion euros to buy the most important league for competitive gaming - the ESL, and tournaments with tens of millions of dollars in prize money are said to be planned. But why are two filthy rich oil sheikhs in their forties so interested in computer and video games? A search for clues.