Win now
Become part of the Ischgl Ironbike legend!
Do you dream of being part of the legendary Ischgl Ironbike race? Now you have the chance! With the "Krone" you can win an exclusive starting place for the 29th Ischgl Ironbike. And it gets even better: the prize also includes two nights in a 4* hotel with half board including accompanying person in the period from August 2 to 4.
The Ischgl Ironbike is one of the toughest and most challenging mountain bike races in Europe and pushes even professionals to their limits. Four distances await you, all against the impressive natural backdrop of the Silvretta massif. Experience an unforgettable day full of adrenaline, excitement and boundless joy!
Fakten
Hobby riders and professionals can take on the challenge on four different routes:
- Light (25.0 km / 659 hm),
- Medium (44.0 km / 1,882 m elevation gain),
- Hard (59.0 km / 2,716 m elevation gain) and
- Extreme (70.0 km / 3,391 m difference in altitude).
You can find more information about the Ischgl Ironbike 2024 HERE.
The prize includes not only the exclusive starting place, but also two nights' accommodation in a 4-star hotel with half board for you and one accompanying person from August 2 to 4.
Take part now and win
Do you want to be part of this sweaty and unique event? Then fill in the form below and with a little luck you could be the winner of the exclusive package consisting of a starting place and two nights' accommodation for you and your companion. The closing date for entries is May 22 at 09:00.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.