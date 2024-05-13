Vorteilswelt
Win now

Become part of the Ischgl Ironbike legend!

Nachrichten
13.05.2024 09:04

Do you dream of being part of the legendary Ischgl Ironbike race? Now you have the chance! With the "Krone" you can win an exclusive starting place for the 29th Ischgl Ironbike. And it gets even better: the prize also includes two nights in a 4* hotel with half board including accompanying person in the period from August 2 to 4.

comment0 Kommentare

The Ischgl Ironbike is one of the toughest and most challenging mountain bike races in Europe and pushes even professionals to their limits. Four distances await you, all against the impressive natural backdrop of the Silvretta massif. Experience an unforgettable day full of adrenaline, excitement and boundless joy!

(Bild: Erwin Haiden)
(Bild: Erwin Haiden)

Fakten

Hobby riders and professionals can take on the challenge on four different routes:

  • Light (25.0 km / 659 hm),
  • Medium (44.0 km / 1,882 m elevation gain),
  • Hard (59.0 km / 2,716 m elevation gain) and
  • Extreme (70.0 km / 3,391 m difference in altitude).

    You can find more information about the Ischgl Ironbike 2024 HERE.

The prize includes not only the exclusive starting place, but also two nights' accommodation in a 4-star hotel with half board for you and one accompanying person from August 2 to 4.

Take part now and win
Do you want to be part of this sweaty and unique event? Then fill in the form below and with a little luck you could be the winner of the exclusive package consisting of a starting place and two nights' accommodation for you and your companion. The closing date for entries is May 22 at 09:00.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

