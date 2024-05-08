EU plan for Russian money clears next hurdle

Billions in aid for Ukraine?

According to the EU Commission, around 210 billion euros from the Russian central bank have been frozen in the EU. The ambassadors' agreement is expected to be approved by the Council of Economics and Finance Ministers next week. The EU Commission plans to transfer the first funds to Ukraine as early as July. Brussels expects the investment of the assets to generate income of 2.5 to 3 billion euros per year. These surpluses are to benefit Kiev, while the basic assets remain untouched.