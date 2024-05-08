Billions for Kiev
EU plan for Russian money clears next hurdle
According to the Belgian Council Presidency, EU ambassadors agreed in principle on Wednesday to allow the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to flow into the defense of Ukraine. Kiev is to receive the first funds as early as July.
The assets had been frozen due to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. According to the proposal, 90 percent of the money is to flow into weapons and ammunition for Ukraine and ten percent into the defense industry and the reconstruction of the country. The EU Commission presented its proposal to the EU summit in March.
Billions in aid for Ukraine?
According to the EU Commission, around 210 billion euros from the Russian central bank have been frozen in the EU. The ambassadors' agreement is expected to be approved by the Council of Economics and Finance Ministers next week. The EU Commission plans to transfer the first funds to Ukraine as early as July. Brussels expects the investment of the assets to generate income of 2.5 to 3 billion euros per year. These surpluses are to benefit Kiev, while the basic assets remain untouched.
In Austria, the frozen Russian assets have decreased significantly. While it was still 2 billion euros at the end of 2022, it is currently only 1.5 billion euros, according to the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN). This is due to exchange rate fluctuations and exemptions, according to the DSN. The National Bank (OeNB) confirmed this in response to an APA inquiry. Due to the exceptions, assets frozen by the National Bank were also released again.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.