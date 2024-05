Upper Austrians rarely switch, but more and more often

"An average household can save up to 2,000 euros a year, including the switching discounts," calculates Wolfgang Urbantschitsch, CEO of E-Control. Although Upper Austrians are once again somewhat more active in switching energy suppliers, leaving their regular companies more often, there are no massive migration movements: In the first three months of this year, 2816 households looked for a new gas supplier - that is 2.2 percent of all gas consumers. Only in Styria was the percentage slightly higher.