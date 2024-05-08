Leoben with a new boss
“I have no more strength, I’m empty now!”
New era at DSV Leoben! Mario Bichler surprisingly resigned from the second division soccer club, his successor is the German Sascha Gulevski. Also new on board: Thomas Janeschitz, who will take over as sports director and managing director of sport from mid-May.
Mario Bichler looked like a pile of misery after he made his resignation as DSV chairman public. Over the past three years, the man from Leoben has breathed new life into the declining traditional club. However, the media execution since mid-December has not been without effect. "It's been a very emotional time recently - for me and my family. I have no more strength, I'm empty now. That's why I'm stepping down as chairman, the 2028 mission comes first," said Bichler, his voice choked with tears. However, he will remain connected to the Donawitz team. "I live right next to the stadium." His successor is still an unknown quantity in this country: Sascha Gulevski from Cologne worked in sports management, including scouting, and was also briefly Head of Sport at Austria Klagenfurt in 2019.
Thomas Janeschitz, an old acquaintance in local soccer, is also new on board as Head of Sport. The 57-year-old, most recently coach of league rivals Dornbirn and previously at the Austrian Football Association (co-coach of former team boss Koller, head of coach training), is looking forward to his involvement under the blast furnaces. "My first stop in Styria. I've been in contact since Christmas and will start in mid-May. DSV is a club that stands for emotion and tradition and has big goals!" says the Viennese, who is also looking forward to next week. There is the decision of the protest committee. "Now it's important that there is clarity soon and that the club is brought back into calmer waters." A lot of work awaits the former Bundesliga professional: "DSV has moved quickly from the national league to professional soccer. There is also a lot to improve in the structural area."
We will find out next week where the journey will take us. Regardless of whether it's the 2nd division or the regional league - the coach will be Carsten Jancker. "I've always emphasized that I'm not done here yet. That's why I would also take the path to the regional league again," said the former Champions League winner with Bayern Munich, who has extended his contract in Donawitz by one year plus an option.
Under new management, DSV is hoping to get the Bundesliga ticket. "We submitted all the documents on time. The case is not an easy one," explains lawyer Wolfgang Rebernig, who is representing the Upper Styrians in this matter. The Styrian does not dare to make a prediction. "In court and on the high seas, you're always dependent on God."
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.