“I have no more strength, I’m empty now!”

Thomas Janeschitz, an old acquaintance in local soccer, is also new on board as Head of Sport. The 57-year-old, most recently coach of league rivals Dornbirn and previously at the Austrian Football Association (co-coach of former team boss Koller, head of coach training), is looking forward to his involvement under the blast furnaces. "My first stop in Styria. I've been in contact since Christmas and will start in mid-May. DSV is a club that stands for emotion and tradition and has big goals!" says the Viennese, who is also looking forward to next week. There is the decision of the protest committee. "Now it's important that there is clarity soon and that the club is brought back into calmer waters." A lot of work awaits the former Bundesliga professional: "DSV has moved quickly from the national league to professional soccer. There is also a lot to improve in the structural area."