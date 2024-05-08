RBI scraps Russia deal with Strabag

The deal with Strabag was intended to enable the Raiffeisen Group to exit Russia: RBI had only announced in December that it wanted to acquire 28.5 million shares in Strabag worth more than one billion euros via its Russian subsidiary. The owner of the share package was the Russian MKAO Rasperia Trading, which was controlled by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Most recently, Rasperia was transferred to a Russian investor named Iliadis, who, according to the bank, is not subject to sanctions.