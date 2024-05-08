Wedding boom
Who cheers and cashes in on the “big day”
Weddings are good business for venues, hairdressers, bands, fashion stores and other wedding service providers. Although costs have risen massively, Austrians are not cutting back on this event.
May is one of Austrians' favorite wedding months. 47,482 weddings took place last year, an increase of 15.5 percent. After a slump during the coronavirus period and start-up difficulties afterwards, the wedding business is now back in full swing. "The order books are nice and full now," beams confectioner Klaus Hanauer, who delivers around 300 cake creations for weddings in a good year. Sacher cakes are still the most popular in the east of the country, but variations with a mascarpone cream are also in vogue. Each piece costs from six euros; the more elaborate the decoration, the more the masterpiece costs. For customers with a migration background, cakes with a wow effect are particularly important, which is why these sweet models often have 12 "floors". By comparison, classic orders are no more than half that.
Desserts are only a small part of the wedding expenses. Anyone who says "I do" in this country must expect to spend between 14,000 and 18,000 euros. Then there are the costs for wedding rings and the honeymoon, which are very individual and can therefore add up. Planning is often done a year in advance, and wedding venues in Styria are particularly popular.
On average, 88 guests are invited. The biggest financial chunk is clearly the restaurant, which often accounts for half of the investment. "You have to pay more now than you used to, as it's a service," says wedding expert Bernhard Fichtenbauer, who also points to the rise in staff, gas and electricity prices. However, weddings are often zero-sum games, as the guests usually bring as much money as the bride and groom pay for the event. Fichtenbauer: "It is to be expected that gifts this year will be "inflation-adjusted".
When it comes to wedding dresses, pearls are currently the trend. "Either all over or just on the top and also in the accessories and veils," says Christine Rührlinger, head of the Upper Austrian bridal fashion store Hänsel und Gretel. Lush princess gowns are just as popular as sexy models with a slit. Rührlinger: "But the dress has to be light and easy to wear". Despite the rise in prices, most models are available for between 1300 and 2000 euros, while suits for the groom start at 499 euros. Shoes range from 150 to 250 euros, veils start at 69 euros and go up to 900 euros. Many brides also change in the evening and continue celebrating in a second outfit until the early hours of the morning.
"The wedding business is very important for the industry," explains retailer spokesperson Frank-Thomas Much. When it comes to rings, timeless designs are in demand among men and women. Monetary gold remains the most popular and the models are no longer as broad as they used to be. Prices are now slightly higher due to the rise in gold prices, according to the jeweler "Von Köck". It is not the size of the diamonds and colored gemstones that counts, but the quality and international certification.
It's also high season at the guild of pedicurists, beauticians and nail studios, where the trend towards natural nail shapes and colors is continuing and pedicures are becoming increasingly important for summer weddings. French polish is still popular as it reflects elegance and style. Make-up artists are particularly in demand for weddings: after all, the bride's make-up must remain flawless throughout the day, and experts also recommend waterproof products.
Many couples postpone their honeymoon until later, as they don't have the necessary change after the big event. "Couples spend more on their honeymoon than a regular vacation," says Dertour Austria boss Martin Fast. Honeymooners who are drawn to faraway places like to fly to the Mexican Caribbean coast or to the Maldives or Mauritius. Closer destinations are Turkey, Madeira or Greece in particularly exclusive hotels. Far away, you can expect to pay up to 2800 euros per person, while medium-haul flights start at around 1500 euros - of course, there is hardly any upper limit.
