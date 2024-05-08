Who cheers and cashes in on the “big day”

When it comes to wedding dresses, pearls are currently the trend. "Either all over or just on the top and also in the accessories and veils," says Christine Rührlinger, head of the Upper Austrian bridal fashion store Hänsel und Gretel. Lush princess gowns are just as popular as sexy models with a slit. Rührlinger: "But the dress has to be light and easy to wear". Despite the rise in prices, most models are available for between 1300 and 2000 euros, while suits for the groom start at 499 euros. Shoes range from 150 to 250 euros, veils start at 69 euros and go up to 900 euros. Many brides also change in the evening and continue celebrating in a second outfit until the early hours of the morning.