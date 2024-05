ÖTV youngster starts home tournament with victory

In the first set, both players held their serve confidently before Rosenkranz began to wobble in the tie-break. Although the German was able to equalize a mini-break immediately, Schwärzler did not concede another point. It was therefore all the more surprising that the Vorarlberg player had to concede his first service game in set two. However, Joel kept his cool and finally used his fourth chance to level the score at 3:3 and shortly afterwards took his opponent's serve to win the match 6:4.