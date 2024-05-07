Vorteilswelt
Letter surfaced

Austria’s government wants to move closer to NATO

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 16:00

Austria's government wants to increase its exchange with NATO. Due to the war in Ukraine, the partnership with the alliance is of "growing importance", according to a letter that has now emerged. The opposition speaks of "joining through the back door".

The situation on the continent has deteriorated, according to a joint letter from representatives from Austria, Ireland, Malta and Switzerland. The four neutral states (see video above) are acting as WEP4 (Western European Partners) and now want to strengthen their cooperation with the military alliance. They have "common values."

Access to documents demanded
The paper presented by the alliance contains concrete proposals such as regular exchanges and the opportunity to take part in additional exercises. Furthermore, the governments want privileged access to documents and information, for example on the basis of existing security agreements.

The Foreign Ministry in Vienna stated that neutrality alone does not create security, but that accession was "of course not an issue". The opposition sharply criticized the federal government's plans. "The ÖVP and the Greens are working more and more unabashedly on the abolition of Austrian neutrality," said FPÖ defense spokesman Volker Reifenberger in a statement.

Cooperation since 1995
Increased cooperation is a "dangerous game for our country." SPÖ leader Andreas Babler also spoke of a threat to Austria's security and an accession "via the back door." Austria's government has been cooperating with NATO since February 1995, with the army participating in a mission in Kosovo, for example.

Kommentare
