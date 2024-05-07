Austria’s government wants to move closer to NATO

The Foreign Ministry in Vienna stated that neutrality alone does not create security, but that accession was "of course not an issue". The opposition sharply criticized the federal government's plans. "The ÖVP and the Greens are working more and more unabashedly on the abolition of Austrian neutrality," said FPÖ defense spokesman Volker Reifenberger in a statement.



Here you can see a statement by Andreas Babler.