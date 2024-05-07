Music legend and “Piano Man” Billy Joel turns 75

Cutting back a little

The long-running concert series at the Garden has been a success story for the organizers and for Joel - but the musician said at a press conference last summer that it should now come to an end. "I'm pretty amazed that it's gone on for so long. My team tells me that we could still sell tickets, but ten years, 150 shows - that's enough." The fact that he is now 75 seems to him to be a "good number" for this step. He wants to sell his property on Long Island. "But I'm not leaving New York. I'm just spending more time down in Florida, like old Jewish men from New York do."