“Impossible not to think about it”

Her self-confidence was then boosted very quickly in the final: After just 3:36 minutes, Polleres had picked up two waza-ari scores against Lara Cvjetko, the Croatian European Championship bronze medallist and runner-up at the 2022 World Championships. "It feels good to have skipped the European Championships and trained for the Olympics instead," says Michaela, beaming, "everything we've trained recently has worked. Now the World Championships can come!" And it will: on 19 May, the World Championship title will be on the line in Abu Dhabi. She has already won bronze in Budapest 2021 and Doha 2023, and Michi is now one of the top favorites.