More and more children are being injured by robotic lawnmowers

Parents are not aware of the risk

As gardening tools are becoming increasingly popular, doctors expect the number of cases of injured children to rise. "Especially as parents are often unaware of the risk. The robots do not always react to obstacles - which is why children of crawling age are repeatedly injured. But pets such as dogs also suffer serious injuries to their paws," says senior physician Christoph Arneitz, who therefore urgently appeals to parents to be vigilant.