Constant Ukrainian attacks: Kremlin relocates fleet

However, it is unclear whether the port in Abkhazia can really accommodate the remains of the severely decimated Black Sea fleet. According to the pro-Russian administration in the region, the naval base is large enough for this. However, Andrii Ryzhenko, a retired Ukrainian naval captain and security expert, doubted this in an interview with "Newsweek". There have been "not many changes" at the port where the naval base was to be built in the past six months. Only small ships are currently anchored there.