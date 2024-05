“Otherwise the racers would all be nose pickers”

Anyone who likes "Lambo" had to suffer last week. On Friday, a driver wrecked his Lamborghini in Bad Ischl. He hit a crash barrier on a wet road. The car was badly damaged.

On Saturday, the next "Lambo" was hit: a 51-year-old from Pucking accelerated too hard on the exit of a left-hand bend in Schleißheim, causing the car to drift. The speedster hit a guard rail on the left and crashed into a tree after flying around 45 meters. The driver and his co-driver (50) were taken to hospital, while the iconic speedster went to car heaven.