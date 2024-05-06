Denmark and Austria are playing on the same team

Two ministers in step

Danish Migration Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek and Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner are one body and one soul, although they come from different political families. The Dane is a passionate social democrat, but when it comes to migration issues, there is no room between the two of them. The fact that Karner and Bek play in the same team was also demonstrated by the fact that they happened to present each other with the same gift: a jersey from their own national soccer team. As luck would have it, they are also in the same color.