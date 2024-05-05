Ilzer: “The best draw of the season”

Peter Pacult (Klagenfurt coach):

"If you look at the 90 minutes, more would have been possible for us. But unfortunately luck wasn't on our side this time, when I think that Nicolas Wimmer and Sinan Karweina only hit the crossbar and the bar respectively. We were just centimeters off the mark. But that's soccer. It was also a shame that we set up the goals ourselves. But LASK were not only more efficient, they also have a certain quality. But we've never conceded as little as we did today against Linz."