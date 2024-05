Höll starts the downhill season with victory

There is no better way to start the new season. Mountain bike ace Valentina Höll took her first win of the season at the first World Cup stop in Fort William (Sco). The downhill queen and reigning overall World Cup winner picked up where she left off last season. 0.56 seconds behind her was the German Nina Hoffmann, who shared Höll's joy at the finish line. Third place went to Tahnee Seagrave from Great Britain.