Judo: Grand Slam titles for Piovesana and Polleres!

A good two and a half months before the Olympic Games, Austria's judo team performed excellently at the Grand Slam tournament in Dushanbe among a total of 390 athletes from 65 nations! Lubjana Piovesana won her second title at this level in the up to 63 kg category, Michaela Polleres her third in the up to 70 kg category. Wachid Borchashvili also made it to the final in the 81 kg category. However, he was defeated there, leaving him with just one Grand Slam title.