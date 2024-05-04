Vorteilswelt
In Dushanbe

Judo: Grand Slam titles for Piovesana and Polleres!

Nachrichten
04.05.2024 16:21

A good two and a half months before the Olympic Games, Austria's judo team performed excellently at the Grand Slam tournament in Dushanbe among a total of 390 athletes from 65 nations! Lubjana Piovesana won her second title at this level in the up to 63 kg category, Michaela Polleres her third in the up to 70 kg category. Wachid Borchashvili also made it to the final in the 81 kg category. However, he was defeated there, leaving him with just one Grand Slam title.

Piovesana beat Eter Askilashvili (GEO), Russia's Kamila Badurova and European Championship bronze medallist Savita Russo (ITA) ahead of time. In the final, she also won her third duel with Russia's Dali Liluashvili.

Like her compatriot, top seed Polleres came out on top against Gabriella Willems (BEL), Szabina Gercsak (HUN) and Anka Pogacnik; the 2021 Olympic silver medallist had last lost to the Slovenian six times in a row. Polleres secured the 1000 points for the world rankings with a win against Lara Cvetko, runner-up at the 2022 World Championships and bronze medallist at the 2024 European Championships.

"Unbelievable, simply crazy!"
Borchashvili's success would have completed the perfect ÖJV day, as there were no other athletes from the Austrian camp in Saturday's action. However, the student world champion Yoshito Hojo (JPN), who has not yet appeared so often internationally, won the duel with Ippon. Borchashvili had previously triumphed against Mohamed Rebahi (QAT), Tomas Morales (ARG), Zaur Dvalashvili (GEO) and Timo Cavelius (GER).

"A historic day," said ÖJV Sports Director Markus Moser before the final fights in Tajikistan about the ÖJV triumph. "This has never happened before on the World Tour." For head coach Yvonne Snir-Bönisch, the performance of her protégés was "unbelievable, simply crazy."

Folgen Sie uns auf