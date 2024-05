Piovesana and Polleres win Grand Slam gold

After the number one seed Piovesana had started the competition with a walk-through, she prevailed in the round of 16 after 2:57 minutes thanks to two Waza-ari scores against Eter Askilashvili (Geo). In the quarter-finals, she faced Russia's Kamila Badurova - and "Lulu" held her nerve there too, securing victory in the pool and a place in the semi-finals with an ippon after 3:24 minutes.