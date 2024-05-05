Turtle doves spared, high-risk wolves in focus

Following close analysis and observation throughout Europe and with the involvement of the state hunting association, the turtle dove will now also be "protected all year round" in the wider region. Previously, it was allowed to be shot from September 15 to January 31. Following a decision by the provincial government next Tuesday, this is set to end. This change is intended to help the turtle dove population, which is increasingly being displaced by the ring dove and collared dove (both of which may continue to be "regulated"), to recover.



