New hunting guidelines

Turtle doves spared, high-risk wolves in focus

Nachrichten
05.05.2024 11:00

The state government decides to make changes to hunting. A species of pigeon that has already become rare will be protected from shooting in future. High-risk wolves and red deer management also remain on the agenda.

Following close analysis and observation throughout Europe and with the involvement of the state hunting association, the turtle dove will now also be "protected all year round" in the wider region. Previously, it was allowed to be shot from September 15 to January 31. Following a decision by the provincial government next Tuesday, this is set to end. This change is intended to help the turtle dove population, which is increasingly being displaced by the ring dove and collared dove (both of which may continue to be "regulated"), to recover.

At-risk wolves may be shot in Lower Austria. We have made this clear with our wolf ordinance.

Landesvize Stephan Pernkopf

At the same time, the so-called crown deer regulation will be abolished from 2025, which states that crown deer aged between 5 and 10 years may not be shot. This is a relief for hunters. The aim of the new hunting guidelines is to achieve and maintain a healthy, economically viable and near-natural red deer population. Provincial Vice-President Stephan Pernkopf: "This goal includes achieving a climate-fit forest as part of an intact red deer habitat. First and foremost is the motto 'Committed to game'!"

Irrespective of the Lower Austrian Hunting Ordinance, wolf shooting is still permitted even without a separate official decision if the animals come dangerously close to humans on several occasions. This was recently the case in the Waldviertel, as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. Provincial Councillor Pernkopf, who is responsible for hunting, emphasizes: "Because the safety of people must come first!"

