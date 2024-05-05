New hunting guidelines
Turtle doves spared, high-risk wolves in focus
The state government decides to make changes to hunting. A species of pigeon that has already become rare will be protected from shooting in future. High-risk wolves and red deer management also remain on the agenda.
Following close analysis and observation throughout Europe and with the involvement of the state hunting association, the turtle dove will now also be "protected all year round" in the wider region. Previously, it was allowed to be shot from September 15 to January 31. Following a decision by the provincial government next Tuesday, this is set to end. This change is intended to help the turtle dove population, which is increasingly being displaced by the ring dove and collared dove (both of which may continue to be "regulated"), to recover.
At-risk wolves may be shot in Lower Austria. We have made this clear with our wolf ordinance.
Landesvize Stephan Pernkopf
At the same time, the so-called crown deer regulation will be abolished from 2025, which states that crown deer aged between 5 and 10 years may not be shot. This is a relief for hunters. The aim of the new hunting guidelines is to achieve and maintain a healthy, economically viable and near-natural red deer population. Provincial Vice-President Stephan Pernkopf: "This goal includes achieving a climate-fit forest as part of an intact red deer habitat. First and foremost is the motto 'Committed to game'!"
Irrespective of the Lower Austrian Hunting Ordinance, wolf shooting is still permitted even without a separate official decision if the animals come dangerously close to humans on several occasions. This was recently the case in the Waldviertel, as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. Provincial Councillor Pernkopf, who is responsible for hunting, emphasizes: "Because the safety of people must come first!"
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.