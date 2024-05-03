Spectacular comeback
The jungle is calling: This is how much Becker is set to earn
Is Boris Becker returning to television? An insider claims that the former German tennis pro has signed a lucrative deal for a reality TV show in the wilderness of Costa Rica. And in return, the 56-year-old can expect a mega fee!
As the British daily newspaper "Sun" reports, citing a TV insider, Boris Becker is to take part in a new Netflix show called "Bear Hunt".
Competitions in the jungle
The three-time Wimbledon winner will compete against other celebrities in various competitions in the Costa Rican wilderness, while survival expert Bear Grylls hunts the participants. If you get caught, you lose. Becker is said to have been offered quite a large sum for his participation. As the German newspaper "Bild" reports, it is 500,000 pounds sterling (approx. 585,000 euros).
Filming starts in May
The producers could also earn a lot of money from the former professional sportsman. "He is a sensational signing for 'Bear Hunt', not least because of the huge amount of attention he has received in recent years," the source told The Sun, adding: "The producers are hoping that the natural fighting spirit he has always shown on the tennis court will prove to be TV gold in this show." Filming is said to start in May, with broadcast on Netflix scheduled for 2025.
These celebrities are also set to be involved
However, Becker is not the only high-profile celebrity to take on the challenge. Rugby star Danny Cipriani (36), Spice Girls celebrity Mel B (48), singer Una Healy (42) and Lottie Moss (26), half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, are also reportedly part of the cast. The jungle show will be hosted by British TV presenter Holly Willoughby (43, "Dancing on Ice").
Becker: Prison, debt crisis
Behind Becker lie turbulent years full of ups and downs. After being sentenced to two and a half years in prison for bankruptcy offenses in London in April 2022, the tennis star was sent to prison. However, he was released early the following December. Then another exoneration: at the end of April this year, the athlete's lawyer announced that he was no longer insolvent.
