The top of Steyr’s replacement maypole also broke off

Broken tree in Eferding too

In Wels and Eferding, the infamous maypole crew from Neufelden was on tour again after 2018. As in Steyr, the tree broke in two during the theft in Eferding. City boss Christian Penn initially announced angrily that he did not want to pay any compensation. "However, he has since come down off his high horse and now wants to negotiate," says Crew boss Christian Mühleder. The tree will be replaced, but he kept a low profile on further demands: "Our motto is that May makes everything new."