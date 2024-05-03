Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Series of mishaps

The top of Steyr’s replacement maypole also broke off

Nachrichten
03.05.2024 19:05

On Friday, the Wolfern rural youth brought a 100-year-old, 27-metre-high spruce to replace the broken trunk. There was another unplanned incident during the erection of the new maypole: the top broke off and had to be reattached. Only on the second attempt did everything finally go smoothly.

comment0 Kommentare

The town of Steyr has had a maypole again since Friday - and tempers have also calmed down. After the attempted theft on Thursday night, when the (old) 24-metre-high spruce was broken, tempers ran high. However, the seven culprits caught by the police from Landjugend Wolfern responded promptly. "Of course we will pay for the damage," Simon Mayr assured the "Krone" newspaper.

Tree thief Simon Mayr (left) shaking hands with town boss Markus Vogl. (Bild: Mader Klaus Fotografie)
Tree thief Simon Mayr (left) shaking hands with town boss Markus Vogl.
(Bild: Mader Klaus Fotografie)

On Friday, the replacement tree - a 27-metre high, 100-year-old, beautifully decorated spruce - was ready to be put up on Steyr's town square. Unfortunately, this did not work out as planned.

The small tree attached to the top broke off and had to be reattached. Mayr: "Nothing tragic - we took a reconciliation beer with us, we'll make up for it with a snack." After the second attempt to erect the tree, everything finally went as planned.

The replacement maypole had to be repaired. (Bild: Mader Klaus Fotografie)
The replacement maypole had to be repaired.
(Bild: Mader Klaus Fotografie)

Broken tree in Eferding too
In Wels and Eferding, the infamous maypole crew from Neufelden was on tour again after 2018. As in Steyr, the tree broke in two during the theft in Eferding. City boss Christian Penn initially announced angrily that he did not want to pay any compensation. "However, he has since come down off his high horse and now wants to negotiate," says Crew boss Christian Mühleder. The tree will be replaced, but he kept a low profile on further demands: "Our motto is that May makes everything new."

The campaign in Wels went more smoothly - the tree remained intact there. Mühleder: "The negotiations went well. It will be back in Wels by Wednesday at the latest, provided we get a proper snack and a beer."

Jürgen Pachner
Jürgen Pachner
Mario Zeko
Mario Zeko
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf