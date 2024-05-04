Here in the live ticker
Girona FC vs FC Barcelona – copy from 18:30
34th round in Spain's La Liga: Real Madrid host Cádiz CF - and could become champions today. We'll be reporting live from 4.15pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
The Catalan clash between Girona and FC Barcelona, of all teams, could give record champions Real Madrid their 36th Spanish La Liga title as early as Saturday. As the superior leaders from Madrid are unlikely to have any problems at home against stragglers Cadiz (4.15pm), second-placed Barcelona will then have to beat direct rivals Girona away from home to delay their arch-rivals' triumph.
With five rounds to go, Real are 11 points ahead of defending champions Barca and 13 ahead of surprise team Girona. If they were to clinch the title early, the Madrilenians would have the luxury of postponing their traditional championship celebrations with thousands of fans at the Cibeles Fountain so as not to disrupt their preparations for the second leg at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday. According to Real, such considerations were still underway before the weekend.
However, the team would of course be toasting their early championship win on Saturday. In the event of a win against Cadiz, the team will watch the Girona-Barcelona game together on TV in a restaurant, it was reported beforehand. For David Alaba, who is currently injured, it would be his second league title with the Whites after the one he won in his first Real season in 2021/22.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.