Girona FC vs FC Barcelona – copy from 18:30

With five rounds to go, Real are 11 points ahead of defending champions Barca and 13 ahead of surprise team Girona. If they were to clinch the title early, the Madrilenians would have the luxury of postponing their traditional championship celebrations with thousands of fans at the Cibeles Fountain so as not to disrupt their preparations for the second leg at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday. According to Real, such considerations were still underway before the weekend.