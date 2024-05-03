Polestar 5: Prototype charges 10 to 80% in 10 minutes

Highest charging capacity at the end

With current commercially available batteries for electric vehicles, fast charging rates can vary greatly depending on the state of charge of the battery and can sometimes drop significantly as the state of charge increases. During this test, Polestar saw an increase in charging speed from 310 kW at 10 percent to over 370 kW at 80 percent state of charge. This proves that the technology provides a constant charging speed without significant variations in speed or efficiency whenever the driver pauses within this range.