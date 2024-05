Dog box: what went wrong during the home visits

There was consternation in the Krems Regional Court at the end of February when two social workers on the witness stand reported on the inspection of the apartment of the mother who had almost tortured her twelve-year-old son to death. The 33-year-old, who was not finally sentenced to 20 years in prison in the trial, had poured cold water over Gerhard (name changed) on the instructions of her accomplice, locked him in a dog crate, abused him and starved him. Gerhard's worried teacher called the Waidhofen a. d. Thaya district authority a total of five times.