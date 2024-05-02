"Not an isolated case"
Russia alleged to use chemical weapons according to the USA
According to the USA, Russia is violating the UN Chemical Weapons Convention in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Moscow is said to be using irritant gases "as a form of warfare". The United States is therefore calling for comprehensive new sanctions against Russian companies and authorities.
The US State Department has "determined that Russia has used the chemical weapon chloropicrin against Ukrainian forces in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention," it said in a statement.
Increased use of chemical weapons according to Ukraine
"The use of such chemicals is not an isolated case and is probably due to the desire of the Russian armed forces to drive the Ukrainian armed forces out of fortified positions and gain tactical advantages on the battlefield," the Foreign Ministry explained. This statement is consistent with the testimony of Ukrainian troops. They reported that they were frequently attacked with gas and other irritant chemicals on the front line in recent months.
Kiev's military declared back in March that they had recorded more than a thousand incidents in which Russia had used "tear gas ammunition with toxic chemicals that are prohibited in warfare". There were 250 cases in February alone.
Moscow denies possession of chemical weapons
Russia denies these allegations. "There are no chemical weapons in the stocks of the Russian army, as confirmed by international investigations," wrote the Russian embassy in the Netherlands on X (see post above).
Chloropicrin is an almost colorless oily liquid that causes severe irritation to the eyes, skin and lungs, which was often used in the First World War. It is also used as a pesticide in agriculture. Its use as a weapon has been banned since 1993.
According to the Reuters news agency, Russia also used shells laced with CS and CN gases. At least 500 Ukrainian soldiers received medical treatment after coming into contact with irritants - one even died.
