Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Not an isolated case"

Russia alleged to use chemical weapons according to the USA

Nachrichten
02.05.2024 10:22

According to the USA, Russia is violating the UN Chemical Weapons Convention in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Moscow is said to be using irritant gases "as a form of warfare". The United States is therefore calling for comprehensive new sanctions against Russian companies and authorities.

comment0 Kommentare

The US State Department has "determined that Russia has used the chemical weapon chloropicrin against Ukrainian forces in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention," it said in a statement.

Increased use of chemical weapons according to Ukraine
"The use of such chemicals is not an isolated case and is probably due to the desire of the Russian armed forces to drive the Ukrainian armed forces out of fortified positions and gain tactical advantages on the battlefield," the Foreign Ministry explained. This statement is consistent with the testimony of Ukrainian troops. They reported that they were frequently attacked with gas and other irritant chemicals on the front line in recent months.

Kiev's military declared back in March that they had recorded more than a thousand incidents in which Russia had used "tear gas ammunition with toxic chemicals that are prohibited in warfare". There were 250 cases in February alone.

Moscow denies possession of chemical weapons
Russia denies these allegations. "There are no chemical weapons in the stocks of the Russian army, as confirmed by international investigations," wrote the Russian embassy in the Netherlands on X (see post above).

Chloropicrin is an almost colorless oily liquid that causes severe irritation to the eyes, skin and lungs, which was often used in the First World War. It is also used as a pesticide in agriculture. Its use as a weapon has been banned since 1993.

According to the Reuters news agency, Russia also used shells laced with CS and CN gases. At least 500 Ukrainian soldiers received medical treatment after coming into contact with irritants - one even died.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf