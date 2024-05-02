AS Roma v Bayer Leverkusen – LIVE from 9pm

In the rematch of last year's semi-final, the "Werkself" will be looking to take revenge for last season's elimination. Leverkusen have played 46 competitive matches this season and remained unbeaten. Since being crowned champions, however, they have only managed three draws, all of which were only saved shortly before the end of the game. Now the newly crowned German champions face the Romans again, with whom they still have a score to settle. Last year, the capital city team, still coached by Jose Mourinho, won the first leg 1-0, and a 0-0 draw in the second leg was enough to see them through to the final.