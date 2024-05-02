Europa League:
AS Roma v Bayer Leverkusen – LIVE from 9pm
Semi-final first round in the Europa League. AS Roma host Bayer Leverkusen, we will be reporting live from 9pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
In the rematch of last year's semi-final, the "Werkself" will be looking to take revenge for last season's elimination. Leverkusen have played 46 competitive matches this season and remained unbeaten. Since being crowned champions, however, they have only managed three draws, all of which were only saved shortly before the end of the game. Now the newly crowned German champions face the Romans again, with whom they still have a score to settle. Last year, the capital city team, still coached by Jose Mourinho, won the first leg 1-0, and a 0-0 draw in the second leg was enough to see them through to the final.
"Means everything"
Coach Xabi Alonso's team are now looking to turn the tables on their quest for the treble. "We have the chance to win the treble. That means everything to all the players and everyone at the club. That's why these two games against AS are hard work, but absolute highlights," explained sporting director Simon Rolfes on Wednesday. "The energy we were able to draw from the semi-final and last year's huge disappointment is what drives us." And Alonso emphasized: "We want to remain unbeaten until the end of the season."
The opponent now presents itself differently than last year. Since Daniele De Rossi took over as coach at AS Roma in January, the capital side have been on the upswing. The club veteran has given the "Giallorossi" a slightly more attacking style of play - with success. In 20 competitive matches, they have only suffered three defeats. The Romans are on course to qualify for the Champions League in the league and eliminated AC Milan in the Europa League quarter-finals with two wins.
"Would love to be the team that ends Leverkusen's run"
The new self-confidence will also be demonstrated against Bayer. The fact that the Germans are still unbeaten does not bother De Rossi. "There are no unbeatable teams," said the 40-year-old. Striker Tammy Abraham would like to prove this in the home game. "We'd like to be the team that ends their run," said the Englishman, referring to the Werkself. With Abraham, Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku, Roma certainly have the necessary attacking arsenal.
Kommentare
