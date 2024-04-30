Favorite of the tourists
Top sight attracts more than a million visitors
1.1 million visitors came to Graz Castle Hill in 2023 - making it the most popular and most visited attraction in the entire country. Another impressive building was also particularly popular.
Which excursion destinations are the most popular in the country? Styria Tourism has now evaluated this. At the top of the list is the landmark of the provincial capital: the Schloßberg with its clock tower. People used the lift inside the mountain or the cable car 1.1 million times. Of course, many of these are people from Graz who use the restaurants on the mountain or the museum.
In second place is the Mariazell Basilica. It welcomed 700,000 guests in 2023 - although the figures are only estimates, as the basilica is free to visit. This is followed by Lake Stubenberg (350,000, estimate), the Zotter chocolate factory (267,000), the park at Eggenberg Palace (253,000) and the Herberstein Animal World (252,000).
"Styria is not only a popular vacation destination, but also scores with wonderful excursion destinations. Excursion tourism is an important pillar of local tourism. It creates regional added value and thus contributes to strengthening our Styrian regions," says Barbara Eibinger-Miedl (ÖVP), State Councillor for Tourism.
