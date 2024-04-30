Vorteilswelt
Favorite of the tourists

Top sight attracts more than a million visitors

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 16:40

1.1 million visitors came to Graz Castle Hill in 2023 - making it the most popular and most visited attraction in the entire country. Another impressive building was also particularly popular.

comment0 Kommentare

Which excursion destinations are the most popular in the country? Styria Tourism has now evaluated this. At the top of the list is the landmark of the provincial capital: the Schloßberg with its clock tower. People used the lift inside the mountain or the cable car 1.1 million times. Of course, many of these are people from Graz who use the restaurants on the mountain or the museum.

The basilica in Mariazell (Bild: Juergen Radspieler)
The basilica in Mariazell
(Bild: Juergen Radspieler)

In second place is the Mariazell Basilica. It welcomed 700,000 guests in 2023 - although the figures are only estimates, as the basilica is free to visit. This is followed by Lake Stubenberg (350,000, estimate), the Zotter chocolate factory (267,000), the park at Eggenberg Palace (253,000) and the Herberstein Animal World (252,000).

"Styria is not only a popular vacation destination, but also scores with wonderful excursion destinations. Excursion tourism is an important pillar of local tourism. It creates regional added value and thus contributes to strengthening our Styrian regions," says Barbara Eibinger-Miedl (ÖVP), State Councillor for Tourism.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
