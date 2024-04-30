“Land of milk and honey” for those with a sweet tooth and cool boys

Like 11-year-old Remy, who is examining cans of drinks from YouTube star iCrimax during his visit to Krone, many teenagers and young adults see what their role models consume on various social media portals and in films. "I usually already have the items in the store when they ask for them," laughs Foltermeier, who also welcomes older customers to his "land of milk and honey" time and again. After all, you're never too old for different types of Fanta and cola from Asia, salty but chocolate-covered corn snacks from Norway or simply a cooling soft ice cream like the ones you know from Italy ...