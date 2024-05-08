Win a 5-star vacation in South Tyrol

Gourmet indulgence with a view

The resort is a real treasure trove for all gourmets. Top chef Matthias Wenin takes you on a culinary journey through northern Italy with his Alpine-Mediterranean cuisine, while you enjoy the view of the South Tyrolean mountains. Wine lovers will also love the resort. Thanks to the Mediterranean climate in the Adige Valley around Bolzano, numerous top Italian wines mature here and bring poetry in bottles to you. But not only Italian wines await you here; you can also admire and purchase international rarities in the wine cellar of La Maiena Merano Resort.