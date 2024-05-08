With KronePLUS
Win a 5-star vacation in South Tyrol
The enchanting Merano in South Tyrol is not only known for its historic spa town, but also for luxurious vacation experiences. Between majestic peaks and lively alleyways, you will find the 5-star Hotel La Maiena Meran Resort, which was newly renovated in spring and makes every vacationer's heart beat faster. With KronePLUS you have the chance to win 4 nights in this picturesque area!
In the morning you can enjoy a sporty hike on the mountain pasture and in the afternoon you can go shopping in the hip spa town of Merano - the perfect location between the natural landscape and the city makes it possible. The idyllic village of Marling is nestled on a hill like a balcony, with Merano at its feet. Palm trees, cypresses and an impressive world of peaks are not a contradiction here, but rather a dream setting for mountain hikers, cyclists and gourmets.
BELVITA & gourmet hotel La Maiena Merano Resort
The Belvita and gourmet hotel near Merano/Meran is the ideal vacation home for pleasure-seekers and active people, simply for everyone who wants to feel completely at ease on their vacation in Marlengo/Marling and the surrounding area. The cooperation of the gourmet hotels and restaurants places the highest demands on quality in the areas of cuisine and wine selection. You can find more information about the resort HERE.
First-class views
The La Maiena Merano Resort is the perfect place for a vacation in this South Tyrolean jewel. Situated on an idyllic hill, nestled like a balcony, with an impressive view of the city of Merano. Here you will find a mixture of mountain landscape and Mediterranean flair.
Wellness in a class of its own
Even before the extensive renovation, La Maiena Merano Resort was one of the best hotels in South Tyrol. Now the 5-star hotel offers even more luxury. In addition to the "Sensa Spa", a paradise for those seeking relaxation and luxury, guests can now also enjoy a new infusion sauna with a panoramic view of the city of Merano. The infinity outdoor pool lets you float weightlessly over the South Tyrolean landscape. And the sauna area? A dream for all sauna lovers.
Gourmet indulgence with a view
The resort is a real treasure trove for all gourmets. Top chef Matthias Wenin takes you on a culinary journey through northern Italy with his Alpine-Mediterranean cuisine, while you enjoy the view of the South Tyrolean mountains. Wine lovers will also love the resort. Thanks to the Mediterranean climate in the Adige Valley around Bolzano, numerous top Italian wines mature here and bring poetry in bottles to you. But not only Italian wines await you here; you can also admire and purchase international rarities in the wine cellar of La Maiena Merano Resort.
Take part now and win
Fancy an indulgent vacation in South Tyrol? With KronePLUS you now have the chance. We are giving away four nights at the 5* La Maiena Meran Resort in a suite for 2 people including half board to all participating KronePLUS subscribers.
Don't have a KronePLUS subscription yet? Then take your chance and benefit at the same time from more news from the "Krone" editorial team. The closing date for entries is May 17
