Trump dementiert Sex-Affäre mit Pornostar

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 25: A sign at Little Darlings Las Vegas advertises an upcoming performance at the strip club by adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels on January 25, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was allegedly paid USD 130,000 by an attorney for Donald Trump one month before the 2016 presidential election to keep her from talking about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP

Bild: 2018 Getty Images