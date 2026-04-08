Impressive! PSG One Step Away from the Champions League Semifinals

PSG on course forthe

after early goalPSG had proven itself to be England’s nemesis in recent years. Chelsea was no real match for Luis Enrique’s side in the round of 16. At Parc des Princes, Liverpool tried to find salvation in a compact defense, with a back five designed to close down the space for Ousmane Dembélé and company. The tactic worked for only ten minutes before the home side opened the scoring. Doue fired from inside Liverpool’s penalty area; his slightly deflected shot dipped over Liverpool’s helpless goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and into the net.