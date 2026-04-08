2-0 against Liverpool
Impressive! PSG One Step Away from the Champions League Semifinals
Paris Saint-Germain has one foot in the Champions League semifinals! The French side celebrated a commanding 2-0 home victory in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Liverpool FC.
Desire Doue (11') and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (65') scored for PSG, while for Liverpool, the trip to Paris marked another setback following recent poor performances in domestic competitions. An efficient Atletico side celebrated at Camp Nou after goals from Julian Alvarez (45') and Alexander Sörloth (70'). The Catalans played with a man down for a long time after Pau Cubarsi was sent off (44th minute) and failed to score despite having a clear advantage in chances.
PSG on course forthe
after early goalPSG had proven itself to be England’s nemesis in recent years. Chelsea was no real match for Luis Enrique’s side in the round of 16. At Parc des Princes, Liverpool tried to find salvation in a compact defense, with a back five designed to close down the space for Ousmane Dembélé and company. The tactic worked for only ten minutes before the home side opened the scoring. Doue fired from inside Liverpool’s penalty area; his slightly deflected shot dipped over Liverpool’s helpless goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and into the net.
PSG continued to press aggressively. The French side, who are getting into better and better form, had significantly more possession and could have extended their lead before halftime. However, Doué’s shot was too central for Mamardashvili, and Dembélé also missed a chance shortly before the halftime whistle. Liverpool were still in the game. The Reds approached the opponent’s penalty area several times, but the English side didn’t manage a single truly dangerous shot on goal.
Liverpool tried hard, but PSG were much closer to making it 2-0. Dembele fired over the bar from 11 meters out before Joao Neves found Kvaratskhelia with a perfect pass. The Georgian left everyone in the penalty area in his wake and finished. Liverpool faltered and faced the prospect of a 3-0 deficit shortly afterward. However, the alleged penalty foul by Ibrahima Konate on Warren Zaire-Emery was overturned after a VAR review (73'). The pressure on Liverpool manager Arne Slot is likely to increase further.
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